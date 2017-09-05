Serve your Community – become a DA Councillor

The Democratic Alliance in KouKamma is looking for a dynamic person to apply for a vacant position in the KouKamma Council.
The applicant would need to be a resident of KouKamma Municipality, which is composed of two distinct regions: the coastal belt (referred to as the Tsitsikamma and includes settlements such as Coldstream, Storms River and Clarkson), and the inland area of the Langkloof (Kareedouw, Twee Riviere, Joubertina and Louterwater).
A DA Proportional Councillor is a person who would need the following attributes and skills:
- A commitment to the DA’s principles
- An understanding of the DA’s Vision
- Leadership skills
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Sound political judgement
- Proficiency in more than one language.
- The applicant must be a registered voter in KouKamma and reside within the municipal borders.
To apply, please request an application form from Melanie Biko via melanieb@da.org.za or 042 295 1851
Complete the application form and return via email to Melanie.
Applications close on Friday 8 September.