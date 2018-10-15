Breaking News
Sellers targeted in online scam
Jordy Smith makes Quarterfinals of Quiksilver Pro France
2018/19 Blue Flag status awarded to 66 of SA’s top beaches and marinas
Open Water Swim Season begins in Jeffreys Bay
Over 1800 title deeds handed out in Kouga
Major water interruption for Jeffreys Bay
With Thick Ice Gone, Arctic Sea Ice Changes More Slowly
Car guards apprehend bag-snatcher in Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Addo Elephants
Tips to deal with cyber bullying
South Africa
Sellers targeted in online scam

During a take down operation last Thursday (11 October 2018) in Vereeniging, Police arrested five Namibian nationals believed to be part of a syndicate targeting people who advertise goods on OLX.

Police also seized fake diamonds, fake drugs and counterfeit money.

The suspects were arrested following several complaints of kidnapping, assault and armed robbery. Their modus operandi was to pretend to be a buyer of advertised goods.

An appointment would be made and once a meeting took place, the victims were either kidnapped or entrapped  by the planting of  fake diamonds and fake drugs.

More members of the gang, posing as police officers. would confront the victims about the diamonds and drugs and demand large sums of money as a guarantee that they would not be arrested or detained.

Victims who did not cooperate were assaulted and kept hostage.

The suspects are due to appear at the Vanderbiljpark Magistrate court today.

