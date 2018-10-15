Sellers targeted in online scam

During a take down operation last Thursday (11 October 2018) in Vereeniging, Police arrested five Namibian nationals believed to be part of a syndicate targeting people who advertise goods on OLX.

Police also seized fake diamonds, fake drugs and counterfeit money.

The suspects were arrested following several complaints of kidnapping, assault and armed robbery. Their modus operandi was to pretend to be a buyer of advertised goods.

An appointment would be made and once a meeting took place, the victims were either kidnapped or entrapped by the planting of fake diamonds and fake drugs.

More members of the gang, posing as police officers. would confront the victims about the diamonds and drugs and demand large sums of money as a guarantee that they would not be arrested or detained.

Victims who did not cooperate were assaulted and kept hostage.

The suspects are due to appear at the Vanderbiljpark Magistrate court today.

