Jeffreys Bay
Seekoei River causeway to be closed to traffic

The Kouga Municipality has inform residents that the causeway between Aston Bay and Paradise Beach will be closed off completely to vehicles during the course of this morning.

The complete closure is necessary as the causeway has suffered structural damage due to the combination of water on the surface and ongoing vehicular traffic.

The Department of Environmental Affairs has further rejected the municipality’s appeal to breach the mouth in order to lower the water level of the estuary.

“We will be meeting with our legal team this morning  to discuss a way forward  and we will keep residents informed,” said Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

The causeway has been underwater since 24 August when massive swells pounded the coastline, causing a flow of water into the lagoon.

