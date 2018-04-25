Sedgefield Tourist still missing

An extensive operation has continued in the ongoing search in Sedgefield for missing Marie Ostbo of Norway.

Despite the extensive search in the small Southern Cape village, only a cellphone, a hat and shoes belonging to Marie were located by the Police on the beach.

The Police are continuing to search and investigate Marie disappearance.

The NSRI Wilderness are on alert to assist Police and the Emergency Services and the Sedgefield Neighbourhood Watch are continuing to support the Police.

All possibilities are being explored and investigated.

Marie was last seen on the beach, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, about 100 meters from the backpackers that she was staying at.

Her friends noticed that she had not come inside with the rest of the group and they went searching but they were unable to find her.

