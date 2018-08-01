Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Security guard injured during Joubertina farm robbery

Police are ivinvestigating a case of business robbery after two men assaulted a security guard during farm robbery in Joubertina on Saturday.

On 28 July 2018 around 03h00 am, two men, one armed with a firearm stormed into a farm near route R62 in Misgund, Joubertina.

It is said that the two men assaulted a security guard on duty and thereafter locked her inside the security duty room.

The suspects stole two cellphones, a backpack and electric tools from the warehouse before fleeing the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

