Security cameras, beach patrols boost holiday safety

Security cameras were installed at the main beachfront of Jeffreys Bay to help keep locals and holiday-makers safe this festive season.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the safety of residents and visitors were of great importance to the municipality. “The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by security staff stationed at the municipal headquarters.

“They are in radio contact with the municipality’s law enforcement officers on the beachfront so that they can call them to action should the cameras pick up anything suspicious.”

He said six additional law enforcement officers had been appointed on a temporary basis, as well as eight extra security officers.

“Some of the law enforcement officers will be based at Dolphin Beach and others in the Central Business District of the town.

“We have also procured a quad bike, with which they will do regular patrols of the coastline, from main beach to Aston Bay.”

He said security cameras had also been installed at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park to help keep guests safe and secure at this prime beachfront facility.

