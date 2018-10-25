Second round of Open Water Swim Series takes place on Sunday

Marina Martinique, regarded as one of the best open water swim venues in the world, will be hosting round two of the Swim Series on Sunday.

With sunny and warm condition expected on Sunday, some fast times should be recorded by the swimmers.

An easterly wind will provide some challenges for participants but Marina Martinique offers a protected environment with its salt water canals being non tidal and free of any large wild life.

The Swim Series is the only Swim South Africa sanctioned event in the Eastern Cape and offers swimmers the opportunity to record qualifying times for the South African Open Water Swim Champs, which will also be held in Jeffreys Bay in March 2019.

Heinrich Vorster will once again take on the 10 km swim on Sunday and will be hoping to better the time of 2 hours 22 minutes that he swam in Round One of the Swim Series.

He will be joined by Tasneen Ebrahim who will be swimming her first 10 km of the season.

The 10 km swim is an Olympic event and swimmers will have the chance to qualify for Japan when the official Olympic trial takes place at Marina Martinique in 2020.

Entries for Sunday’s swim are open and can be done via ZSports

Late entries are accepted on the day.

The programme for the event is as follows:

08h00 Registration opens

09h00 5km, 7.5km & 10km Start

09h02 500m Start

09h05 1.25km Start

10h15 Prize giving (1.25km & 500m)

11h00 3km Start

12h00 Prize giving (10km, 5km & 3km)

