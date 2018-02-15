Second public meeting about Seekoei River management plan

The meeting will take place at the Dutch Reformed Church Hall at Paradise Beach at 18:00.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen encourages all stakeholders to attend the meeting.

“The Seekoei estuary has for many years been a point of contention,” says van Lingen.

“Management plans for both the Seekoei estuary and the mouth have been prepared. Both plans are still in draft format and will be presented to stakeholders for their comments and inputs.

“The plans will then be finalised and tabled to Council for adoption.”

The documents were prepared by specialists from the Institute for Coastal and Marine Research (CMR) at Nelson Mandela University.

They are available from the CMR’s website at http://cmr.mandela.ac.za/Consulting.

Click on the Seekoei Estuary link to download the documents or submit a request that it be emailed to you.

Comments can be submitted in writing to Prof Tris Wooldridge at the Institute for Coastal and Marine Research, Nelson Mandela University, PO Box 77000, Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth, 6031.

Alternatively, send an email to Tris.Wooldridge@mandela.ac.za or fax 041 583 2317.