Search for water continues in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is working around the clock to secure more water sources for its residents as the drought continues, raising worries of water shortages in the near future.

The water levels at the main dams supplying Kouga are critically low as the area has been hit by one of the worst and longest droughts. Day Zero is expected in September 2018 if significant rainfall doesn’t occur in the interim.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality was busy drilling boreholes to augment the current water supply.

She said the municipality was also investigating desalination as an option to solve the water crisis facing Kouga.

“A delegation from Kouga recently visited Israel to learn from the world leaders in water technology.

“The municipality will be appointing a consultant shortly to assist with bringing desalinated water into Kouga’s water mix,” she said.

Van Lingen said that three new boreholes were drilled at Oyster Bay towards the end of last year.

“The yield, at about two litres per second, is low, but this assisted the town in coping with the holiday influx as water levels were critically low in November,” she said.

The town has two existing boreholes and a spring and does not rely on the Nelson Mandela Bay-controlled dams for supply.

Van Lingen said they were drilling two new boreholes in Jeffreys Bay while one was being rehabilitated.

“The yield for these boreholes is still to be determined before they are brought online. Jeffreys Bay gets its water supply both from the Metro and the town’s boreholes,” she said.

The Mayor said geophysics testing had been completed in Humansdorp and drilling for water would start outside the town next to the R330 road near the Melkhout substation shortly.

Humansdorp uses spring water and gets the rest of its supply from the Metro dams.

The municipality is looking at using water from the dunes at Mosterthoek to supply St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis as the two towns are supplied through the Metro dams.

The geophysics tests have also been completed in Hankey and the municipality is waiting for results before drilling can start, with the Zuurbron area showing preliminary signs of being the likeliest spot for another borehole.

“We recently had to impose water shedding in Hankey and Patensie as the towns had almost used up all their quotas for the period ending June 2018,” said Van Lingen.

Geophysics will also be conducted in the vicinity of the Kouga dam.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

