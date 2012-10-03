Seal Point will host SA Inter Club Surf Champs

A record 25 teams from all parts of South Africa will be in action at Seal Point in Cape St Francis this weekend in the sixth annual Billabong SA Interclub Championships.

Eighteen heats and 14 hours of competition will make this the biggest Interclub Surfing Championships ever held as representatives of surf clubs from the Western Cape, Southern Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN and Gauteng compete for the National Interclub Trophy.

The Billabong SA Interclub Championships is hosted for the second time by the Seal Point Boardriders Surf Club who won the tournament at at Seal Point last February.

In winning the 2016 Interclub Championships, the Seal Point Boardriders earned the right to not only chose their “stadium” for this year contest but are also entitled to enter two teams into the two day clash.

This year the Eastern Cape is well represented by a total of nine surf clubs while the Southern Cape has six clubs in the mix. Three clubs from the Western Cape,two from KZN and one club from Gauteng will make the journey to Cape St Francis.

The 2017 Billabong SA Interclub will use the Aloha Cup “tag” format which sees teams of four men and one woman competing against each other in 45 minute heats.

In this team styled surfing contest all the points scored by each of the surfers count towards the final team score.

As usual competition will be fierce in the water but the annual Interclub Championships is an extremely social affair once the heats are over.

While there is no Opening function this year there clubs will be able to relax at the St Francis Brewing Company on Saturday evening where they will be able to enjoy live music from the likes of top Jeffreys Bay based longboarder and well known musician Steven Sawyer.

Former winners, the JBU have entered a strong team, consisting of the following surfers: Kelvin Zehmke, Shannon Ainslie, Matthew Maclou, Pablo Thysman, and Kirsty Macgillivray.

The heats will start at 8.00 am on Saturday and end at approximately 2.30 pm on Sunday.