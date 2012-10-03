Breaking News
Police find Rhino horns in Mpumalanga
School year starts in style at GLA
Marais smashes 10 Km swim in Jeffreys Bay
Man stabbed on Kabeljous road
What did 13 million South Africans talk about on Facebook in 2016
New brand for Kouga
Students get scammed with accommodation
America issues Somalia travel warning
Police arrest house robber
Record numbers of international visitors visit Cape Town
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay GLA High School
School year starts in style at GLA

When the new school year started again on 11 January,  Global Leadership Academy showed that spirit and a positive attitude is something that is definitely not lacking.

Die GLA-diators (also known as the GLA staff) paraded onto the athletics field while learners and parents were waiting in anticipation to see the year kick off in true GLA style.

With 2017 being a special school opening as it is the very first time the school year has started at the new eco campus, it was fitting for the first race to be run on the sports field.

A relay race took place in which the relay baton was handed from teachers to learners to parents and back to teachers and with that the race of the new year started.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive