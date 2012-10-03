School year starts in style at GLA

When the new school year started again on 11 January, Global Leadership Academy showed that spirit and a positive attitude is something that is definitely not lacking.

Die GLA-diators (also known as the GLA staff) paraded onto the athletics field while learners and parents were waiting in anticipation to see the year kick off in true GLA style.

With 2017 being a special school opening as it is the very first time the school year has started at the new eco campus, it was fitting for the first race to be run on the sports field.

A relay race took place in which the relay baton was handed from teachers to learners to parents and back to teachers and with that the race of the new year started.