SASSA services are for free

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has reminded social grant beneficiaries that all services provided by the agency are free.

SASSA in a statement said the reminder comes amid a flurry of enquires received about fees to access SASSA services.

“Beneficiaries must not pay any SASSA official, or even scammers who pretend to be SASSA officials. Any person demanding money for SASSA services must be reported to the nearest SAPS police station,” read the statement.

SASSA in the statement urged beneficiaries to report any SASSA official who requires money to provide services at this toll free number 0800 60 10 11.

The agency said it is aware of many criminals preying on the frail, the aged and people living with disability as easy targets to be robbed.

“These criminals promise to offer SASSA services faster than the normal process. Beneficiaries must not hesitate to report these people to the nearest Police stations.”

All social grant recipients are reminded that the selling of SASSA gold cards is illegal and criminal. SASSA cards are available only at SASSA offices for beneficiaries who are qualifying and have been authorised to get social grants.

When a person found with SASSA cards illegally he or she will face the mighty hand of the law. Beneficiaries are warned to desist from the tendency of using SASSA gold cards to borrow money from loan sharks and thereafter come to SASSA offices for another new cards, trying to dodge the loan.

The agency said beneficiaries misusing social grants payment cards are risking to be taken out of the social grants system and can be prosecuted by the State.

Beneficiaries seeking more information have been urged to contact the SASSA toll between 8am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.

