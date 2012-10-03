SARS makes R 30 million crystal meth bust

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials made a bust of 100 kg of crystal meth worth an estimated R 30 million at OR Tambo International Airport, over the weekend.

The shipment originated from Cameroon via Istanbul on a flight from Turkey to Johannesburg.

“The cargo found at the transit shed was loose dried fish and 33 cans weighing 3 litres each that tested positive for Crystal Meth.

The goods were handed over to South African Police Service for further investigation,” said the revenue service of Friday’s bust.

Crystal meth is short for crystal methamphetamine. It is just one form of the drug methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a white crystalline drug that people take by snorting it (inhaling through the nose), smoking it or injecting it with a needle.

Some even take it orally, but all develop a strong desire to continue using it because the drug creates a false sense of happiness and well-being—a rush (strong feeling) of confidence, hyperactiveness and energy.

One also experiences decreased appetite. These drug effects generally last from six to eight hours, but can last up to twenty-four hours.

It is a dangerous and potent chemical and, as with all drugs, a poison that first acts as a stimulant but then begins to systematically destroy the body.

Thus it is associated with serious health conditions, including memory loss, aggression, psychotic behavior and potential heart and brain damage.

Highly addictive, meth burns up the body’s resources, creating a devastating dependence that can only be relieved by taking more of the drug.

Crystal meth’s effect is highly concentrated, and many users report getting hooked (addicted) from the first time they use it.