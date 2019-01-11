Breaking News
Sarah Baartman Centre still incomplete

Four years down the line, the R165 million Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre, overlooking Hankey, remains incomplete, and the Democratic Alliance is blaming the ANC.

“The impoverished people of Hankey in the Eastern Cape were promised jobs by the failing ANC government in the construction of the Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre.

Four years down the line the R165 million centre is incomplete and nothing came of the ANC’s empty promises,” described  Malcolm Figg MP – DA Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency Leader.

“Poor planning and even worse workmanship have contributed to the people of Hankey not benefitting from this R165 million government project.

“The heritage centre is being built by the national Department of Public Works on behalf of the national Department of Arts and Culture. The centre aims to boost the local economy, create jobs and honour the late Sarah Baartman.”

Figg conducted an oversight inspection at the site of the incomplete centre and was joined by the DA’s Phumzile van Damme, Andrew Whitfield and Bobby Stevenson. Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks was also in attendance.

“We also paid our respects at the grave of Sarah Baartman,” he added.

“We were greeted by 72 locals, who fell victim to the ANC’s corruption and mismanagement.

Many of them have been fired or are on strike, because they are not being paid the money promised to them.

The poverty they experience has now led to them not being able to send their children to school.”

