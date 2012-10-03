Santam donates Fire Equipment worth R 1.3 million

Efforts by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality to ensure the safety of residents got a boost when Santam unveiled a donation of fire-fighting equipment valued at R 1.3-million at an event held in Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

The donation of the fire-equipment comes after devastating fires led the Kouga Local Municipality to declare is state of disaster.

Since 2015, Sarah Baartman District Municipality has a ‘Partnership for Risk and Resilience’ with Santam, which aims to mitigate disasters, in such ways to improve response times and management when disasters do strike.

Addressing delegates, Executive Mayor Kekana, described; “In 2015, we entered into a corporation agreement with Santam, and the agreement entailed assistance on two specific issues, first of which being fire services and disaster management.

“The agreement sought to be the capacitation of fire services in the District, where various LMs have already benefitted, and today we stand here to witness further contributions made by Santam to this very important cause.”

She said that concerning disaster management, the municipality is proud to announce that a Geographic Information System installation is underway.

“Santam has managed to equip Kouga with hardware for computers, and first-aid training through South African Red Cross has been undertaken in Blue Crane, Nalambe, Kouga and Kou-Kamma Local Municipalities, just to name a few of the programs through their initiative, which have been made possible,” the Mayor described.