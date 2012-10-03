SANRAL announces new R226 million road resurfacing project

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced a R 226 million road resurfacing project between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort.

Resurfacing of R67 from Grahamstown to Fort Beaufort will commence in this month and is set to be complete by October 2018.

“This road provides a regional link between various smaller towns in the middle part of the Eastern Cape,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region’s manager.

The length of road to be resurfaced is approximately 70.7 kilometre extending northwards from the intersection to the N2 near Grahamstown to the intersection with the R63 at Fort Beaufort.

“SANRAL has appointed a contractor to undertake what can best be described as a ‘repair, patch and resurfacing’ contract.

The road is being repaired where required, resurfaced, and new road markings and road studs will be installed. The contract commenced in November 2016 and will be complete by September 2018,” said Peterson.

“The roadworks comprise pro-active preventative maintenance and will include but is not limited to: accommodation of traffic, excavation, shaping and trimming of drainage, pavement repairing, pre-treatment/texture slurry, double seal resurfacing, ancillary works and surfacing of existing shoulders.”

“Motorists are requested to observe and obey warning signs and reduced speed limits. Exercise extreme caution when travelling through the construction work zones,” he concluded.

