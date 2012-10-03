SANDF members will only be on stand by during SONA: Minister

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will only be on standby during the State-of-Nation Address on Thursday.

She was reacting to the outcry of some opposition parties which have accused government of militarising the address.

At least 441 members of the SANDF will work with the SAPS to maintain law and order during the SONA.

“There is nothing new or strange about the processes followed but I want to assure South Africans that there is no abuse of state power,”says Mapisa-Nqakula.

The EFF has expressed outrage at President Jacob Zuma’s decision to deploy the SANDF to Parliament ahead the the State-of-the-Nation Address on Thursday.

Zuma has authorised the deployment of 441 soldiers to co-operate with the SAPS in maintaining law and order.

The EFF says the deployment will not deter it from holding President Zuma accountable to upholding the Constitution.