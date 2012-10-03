Samsung bails as sponsor of World Surf League

After being the title sponsor for the past three years of the World Surf League, Samsung will no longer be part of the World Championship Tour, according to a report in Surfline

Surfline reached Dave Prodan, media czar for the WSL, for a statement on the news:

“Samsung has been a great partner for the surfing community over the past three years, elevating the sport to new heights and honoring the community’s heritage.

We thank them for their partnership and look forward to an exciting 2017 season.

The WSL is excited about upcoming announcements in the commercial space. More to come when available.”

Samsung’s departure from the World Surf League comes as the acting head of the company, Lee Jae-yong, has been charged with bribery and embezzlement in connection with the corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye.

Jeffreys Bay is stop number 6 on the World Surf Tour and the JBay Open will be sponsored by Corona from 2017, after being an unsponsored event for the past three years.

The Corona JBay Open will take place from 12 – 23 July at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay.

The Open forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sport and entertainment festival that takes place in the coastal town every July.

More information about the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com