SA Open Water Swim Champs to be held in Jeffreys Bay

The 2017 South African Open Water Swim Championships will be held at Marina Martinique on 4/5 March.

The Championships are the official qualifier for the World Swim Champs, which will be held in Budapest later this year.

This is the second time the SA Champs will be held in Jeffreys Bay, following a successful event in 2011.

Marina Martinique is a highly regarded swim venue and is internationally renowned, with Olympic swimmers such as Natalie du Toit, Chad Ho, Martina Grimaldi and Michelle Weber all rating the Marina as an excellent place to race as well as to train in.

“The Marina is such a beautiful venue to swim in and I can’t wait for the SA Champs, which is also the World Championships qualifier, said Weber after winning the 5 km and 10 km events at the recent Eastern Cape Champs.

Weber, who represented South Africa in the 10 km swim at the 2016 Rio Olympics will be joined by fellow Olympian Chad Ho in Jeffreys Bay next month.

Port Eizabeth tourism consultant Peter Myles said the event would have a significant impact on the local economy.

Comparing the event to the Ironman and KwaZulu-Natal’s Midmar Mile, Myles said the potential media coverage would play an important role for the local economy.

“The media coverage alone for this event will be at least R10-million,” said Myles in an interview with the Herald.

Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen said that tourism is one of the main economic drivers in the region and national events like the SA Champs are exactly what the Municipality wants to attract.

“It is great news for Jeffreys Bay that the SA Champs will be held at Marina Martinique and the economic spin off for the region will be welcomed,” said Van Lingen.

The SA Champs will be held over two days with the 10 km and 3 km events being held on 4 March, with the 5 km event taking place on 5 March.

Spectators are welcome and the Marina Wharf restaurant will be open and other food stalls will also help with the catering.