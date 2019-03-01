SA Open Water Swim Champs takes place in JBay this weekend

South Africa’s top open water swimmers will be joined by a contingent from Israel in Jeffreys Bay this weekend for the 2019 South African Open Water Swim Champs.

The action will take place at Marina Martinique, known as the best open water swim venue in South Africa.

The first race will be the 10 km swim which starts at 9 am on Saturday 2 March.

South Africa’s Chad Ho will be swimming and will be challenged by the Israeli swimmers who have entered the event.

Ho is a formidable swimmer who competed as a youngster in the 2008 Olympics Games where he finished in 7th position in the inaugural 10 km marathon swim event.

Matan Roditi from Israel is the only swimmer who has a faster entry time than Ho and a fast race is expected in the salt water canals of Marina Martinique.

Shahar Resman, also from Israel, has the third fastest entry time and it will be interesting to see the tactics used by the Israel swimmers in their attempt to win the 10 km swim.

In the women’s 10 km event, South African Olympian Michelle Weber and Sasha Nordengen-Corris are the fastest qualifiers and a tussle is expected in this race.

At 12 pm, the 3km mens event will take place, followed by the women at 1 pm.

The mixed relay event ends the day one programme and takes place at 3 pm.

On Sunday the 5 km Men’s race starts at 9 am, followed by the women at 11 am.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said that the Municipality is supporting the event and welcomed the swimmers to Jeffreys Bay.

“We are determined to make Kouga the events capital of South Africa and are proud to host the 2019 SA Open Water Swim Championship.

Marina Martinique already has the reputation of being the top open water swim venue in South Africa and we are looking forward to some fast racing over the weekend,” said Hendricks.

Photo: Clive Wright

