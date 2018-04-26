Rugby festival in Port Elizabeth this weekend

On this coming Saturday, April 28, the Southern Kings will take to the field at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the final fixture of what has been a tough and arduous debut season in the PRO14 Championship.

Their opponents will be fellow SA franchise the Toyota Cheetahs and everything points to another tough encounter.

This has been a historic season for the Kings during which much had to be learnt very quickly – players had to gel as a team, a new way of playing against new opponents in unfamiliar conditions and according to new refereeing nuances all had to be learnt but they manfully stuck to their task and there can be little doubt that the squad was able to show steady improvement under Head Coach Deon Davids as their season progressed.

Far from being disappointed by registering just one victory during the campaign the team take great comfort to the fact that there were some narrow defeats which, but for the bounce of the ball, could have gone their way too.

Fans attending the Kings vs Toyota Cheetahs match on Saturday will be treated to a veritable festival of rugby.

Overwhelming demand from supporters for some good schoolboy rugby matches to act as curtain-raisers at Kings fixtures has finally borne fruit with the organisers of the Standard Bank Grey Rugby Festival kindly agreeing to schedule a number of their matches at NMB Stadium on Saturday.

The first of these will kick off at 11h05 and will feature the Under-16 “A” sides of Graeme College and Daniel Pienaar up against each-other.

That will be followed by Framesby Under-16 “A” taking on their counterparts from Hudson Park Under-16 “A” at 12:20 and at 13h35, the First XV’s of Die Brandwag HS and Stirling High from East London will take to the field.

Just in case that wasn’t enough entertainment there will also be the Super Sport Challenge clash between the EP Elephants and the SWD Eagles at 12:15 before the Kings and Cheetahs bring the rugby day to a close with their kick off at 15:00.

Tickets are otherwise priced at R150 for Royal Lounge with seating on the main stand and R50 for the open stand.

They are available online from www.ticketpros.co.za and also from TicketPro outlets.

Scholar tickets for the open stand at R10 each are only available from the Stadium TicketPro office in Prince Alfred road.

South Gate in Fettes Road will open at 10h00 while the main gates and the Royal Lounge will open at 11h30.

