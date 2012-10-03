Round four of EC Swim Series at Marina Martinique on Sunday

Swimmers from all around the province will be in Jeffreys Bay this weekend to participate in Round Four of the EC Swim Series.

For the first time this season, a 7.5 km event will also be staged in the pristine salt water canals of Marina Martinique.

Swimmers doing the 10km can also register on Sunday to have their 7.5km times recorded or they can register just for the 7.5km race.

The EC Swim Series is presented by Zsports Events NPC in conjunction with JBay Swim on behalf of Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) as the only official open water swimming series in the Eastern Cape where swimmers can qualify for SA OWS Champs.

The Series caters for all open water swimmers and triathletes and encourages growth in this fun sport.

Each race day in the Series will therefore be open to both swimsuit and wetsuit swimmers but official SSA times are only applicable to the swimsuit category in accordance with FINA OWS rules.

Online entries are encouraged and can be done via EC Swim

Race Day Program:

08h30 Registration opens

09h30 5km, 7.5km & 10km Start

09h35 1km & 500m Start

10h45 1km & 500m Prize giving

11h30 3km Start

13h00 10km, 5km & 3km prize giving