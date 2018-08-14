Round 2 completed at Tahiti Pro

Breaking News
Surfing
The remaining nine heats of the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o elimination Round 2 were completed in shifty three-to-five foot waves.

Both South African surfers, Jordy Smith and Michael February made it through to Round 3.

February, a 2018 WSL CT rookie and current World No. 31, has struggled to find his form throughout the season, but his persistence paid off in earning a Round 2 win in the dying moments over California’s Conner Coffin.

“It’s the worst thing needing a 2.40 when there’s only three minutes left,” February said. “It’s the last thing you want is to need a score like that.

I had a heat with Julian (Wilson) in the beginning of the year when I needed a 3.20 and got a 3 so that was in the back in of my mind. I’m just happy to make it. It’s been a tricky year so I’ll take the Round 3 berth for sure.”

February will face countryman Jordy Smith in the opening heat of Round 3 when competition resumes.

Surfline, official forecaster for the Tahiti Pro, are calling for:

The current South swell will back down Tuesday into mid-week. Then a new but modest SW swell builds in Wednesday and tops out Thursday.

Tahiti Pro Remaining Round 2 Results:

Heat 4: Mikey Wright (AUS) 10.83 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.33
Heat 5: Ian Gouveia (BRA) 12.27 def. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.06
Heat 6: Owen Wright (AUS) 14.27 def. Joan Duru (FRA) 6.00
Heat 7: Michael February (ZAF) 7.67 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 7.60
Heat 8: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 12.90 def. Keanu Asing (HAW) 11.37
Heat 9: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.17 def. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 10.37
Heat 10: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 9.90 def. Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 9.70
Heat 11: Jesse Mendes (BRA) 10.03 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 9.70
Heat 12: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.57 def. Tomas Hermes (BRA) 7.83

Tahiti Pro Round 3 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Michael February (ZAF)
Heat 2: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)
Heat 3: Wade Carmichael (AUS) vs. Jesse Mendes (BRA)
Heat 4: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Joel Parkinson (AUS)
Heat 5: Adriano De Souza (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)
Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Tikanui Smith (PYF)
Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Wiggolly Dantas (BRA)
Heat 8: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Frederico Morais (PRT)
Heat 9: Mikey Wright (AUS) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)
Heat 10: Michel Bourez (PYF) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Heat 11: Adrian Buchan (AUS) vs. Jeremy Flores (FRA)
Heat 12: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Ian Gouveia (BRA)

