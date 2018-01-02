Rocket launched at Eshkol – Israeli Defense Force retaliates

Breaking News
The Israeli Air Force attacked a Hamas military compound in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for a rocket that was fired from the Gaza Strip and and landed near a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that “Israel views Hamas as responsible for any rocket fire coming from the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement released after the strike, an IDF Spokesperson said that the latest round of aggression from the strip was evidence of Iranian involvement.

“It proves again that Iran, using rogue and extremist terror organizations, is working to undermine the regional situation, and is playing with the lives of the Gazan residents that could lead the strip to an escalation of violence,” the statement read.

Since US President Donald Trump’s recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6, dozens of rockets and mortar shells have been fired at Israel by Gazan terrorist groups.

