Robert Mugabe has resigned

“I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation with immediate effect.”

John Mudenda, the speaker of the Zimbabwean Parliament, read out a letter this afternoon from Mugabe, who has ruled the country since independence in 1980.

The announcement came as the Parliament was forming a committee to investigate the allegations against Mugabe, including that he “allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power” and that he is “of advanced age” and no longer has the physical capacity to run the government.

The impeachment motion was introduced by the ruling party and seconded by the opposition MDC.

