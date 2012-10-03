Robbers arrested in Joubertina

The South African Police in Joubertina arrested four suspects between the ages of 30 and 53 years after receiving information that the suspects had broken into PEP stores in the Main Road of Joubertina.

The Police arrested two suspects in the shop. Investigations led the police to the third suspect and he was arrested and a lease VW Polo was confiscated.

The fourth suspect was apprehended on the R62.

All four were detained on a charge of housebreaking at a business premises.

Police also confiscated the angle grinder that was used in an attempt to access the safe.

Nothing was taken during the burglary due to quick response by all involved.

The four suspects are due to appear in the Joubertina Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 11 January 2017.

Detectives are following up leads to determine if the suspects can be linked to other related breakings.