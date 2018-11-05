Robber arrested in Humansdorp

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
A 35 year old man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court today (5 November 2018) on charges of business robbery

On 2 November at 17:00, it is alleged that five men, four armed with firearms, stormed into a spaza shop in Main Street, Humansdorp.

Two of the suspects held seven employees at gunpoint, while others ransacked the store.

The suspects stole cellphones, cigarettes and cash before fleeing on foot.

Several residents gave chase and one of the suspects was arrested. He will appear in court today.

