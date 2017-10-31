Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Rise in armed robberies in Jeffreys Bay

The release of South Africa’s annual crime statistics revealed that there has been an increase of robberies in Jeffreys Bay.

In August, a Wavecrest resident went to investigate a noise in his home when he was gunned down by armed robbers.

The Jeffreys Bay station commander also reported to the Kouga Express that foreign nationals are being targeted by armed robbers in Ocean View.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Makhoasa Kiviet, August and September saw a big increase in robberies at businesses, especially at Ocean View, Mandela Bay and Tokyo Sexwale.

“The victims are mostly foreigners and during most of the incidents firearms were used,” said Kiviet to the Kouga Express.

There has also been an increase in attacks on people walking on the beach from the MTN tower on Main Beach towards Aston Bay.

Residents and visitors are urged not to walk along this section of beach due to the high number of incidents taking place at present.

