RIP Hilton Crous

A much loved Jeffreys Bay man was killed in a tragic car accident in Port Elizabeth on Sunday evening.

Hilton Crous (27 years) was travelling with two friends when the vehicle left the road on the Mount Road off ramp on the way to Summerstrand and landed on the railway tracks below.

Provincial traffic department deputy director Charles Bramwell says three men were travelling in the vehicle and all three were killed on impact.

All three victims had been thrown out of the car and their bodies were found some 30 to 40 metres away from the wreckage.

Bramwell says evidence on the scene suggests that the Audi R8 hit the pavement, metal guardrails and fencing on the Mount Road off-ramp, became airborne, and then impacted a metal beam supporting high voltage overhead train cables.

Hilton was born and bred in Jeffreys Bay and attended the local primary school before going to Grey High School and he matriculated at Woodridge.

Described by his friends as a fun loving person who always had a smile on his face and respectful of all people, Hilton grew up with a love for rugby and surfing.

After school Hilton became a chef and was working at the popular Grass Roof restaurant and farm stall in Sardinia Bay, just outside Port Elizabeth.

There will be a memorial for Hilton at Grass Roof tomorrow (Thursday) at 2 PM and all his friends are invited to attend.

Hilton leaves behind his parents Theunis and Anne, together with his sisters Chanel and Kyra-Anne.

RIP Hilton…..