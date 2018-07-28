RIP Gerrit Potgieter

The Humansdorp community were joined by people from all over the Kouga and South Africa to celebrate the life of Gerrit Potgieter who sadly passed away on 13 July 2018.

Gerrit was born and raised in Humansdorp and attended both Stulting and Nico Malan, the same schools that all four of his children attended later on in life.

After completing his national service, Gerrit studied for a B Comm degree in Port Elizabeth and then started working at Ford.

He married Renee in 1978 and together they had four children.

In 1984, Gerrit took over Voortrekker Motors and built the business into a thriving dealership known today as Kouga Ford.

After buying a small house on the Kromme in 1998, Gerrit spend lots of time paddling and boating on the river.

He leaves behind Renee, Gerrit Jnr, Henry, Miné en Jaco.

RIP Vinkie, we going to miss you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

