RIP Earl Hill

Earl Hill, a well respected and much-loved teacher at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, sadly passed away on Friday, February 2.

He was the Deputy Principal at the school and had been teaching there since 1994.

Hill was born in Middleburg, Eastern Cape, matriculated at Spandau High School, Graaff-Reinet, where he was the head prefect and qualified as a teacher at Dower College of Education.

He spent almost all his teaching career at Pellsrus Primary School and played a vital role in the education and development of the communities serving the school.

He was a well-known stalwart among the rugby fraternity of the Eastern Cape and within South African rugby circles. His contribution to the development of Eastern Province Rugby, both locally and nationally, was immense.

He was an active rugby administrator, who will be sadly missed having been the EP Primary school’s rugby Chairperson for many years.

Hill was an active rugby coach with his rugby club, Jeffreys Bay Rugby Club, and was instrumental in the rugby careers of numerous players who competed at the highest level of world rugby.

He was a community leader, an active politician and served the Kouga municipality and council as an ANC councillor for several years.

Hill is survived by his 3 children, Benedict, Jean-Earl, Ronaldo, their mother Marilyn and granddaughter Ayleanna.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

