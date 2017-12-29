RIP Big Mike – we going to miss you

RIP Big Mike – we going to miss you

RIP Big Mike – we going to miss you

The Jeffreys Bay community was stunned on Christmas Day to hear of the sudden death of Michael Truswell – who had a heart attack on Christmas morning.

As fierce as Mike looked and came across, his heart was big, warm and soft. Nothing was ever too much trouble or impossible for him to do, when it came to his family and friends.

A committed member of the JBU, Mike would always be the guy making the fire and doing the braai at club events and even at the JBay Open. Fishing was a passion that Mike lived for as well.

Michael was born in Johannesburg, grew up in Zimbabwe moved to the Eastern Cape in 1990 .

He went to Nico Malan High School and patrolled the beaches as a seasonal life guard in school holidays, before spending some time in England.

Upon his return, he met his soul mate Brigitte and they went back to England as a couple, got married and had their son Hardo in 1999 before moving back to Jbay and started to work at Billabong.

At a family braai Brigitte gave Michael an envelope which contained the good news of their daughter Paige’s arrival.

Michael worked at Billabong for 17 years where he filled many positions and impacted many lives.

He had the time of day to speak to anyone and and was always prepared to help people.

He was fiercely protective of his family and friends and his zest for life was inspiring.

“Mike’s capacity for perfection will always be remembered, as will his cupboard that was filled with black teeshirts, camo walkshorts and plakkies.

His love of music ranged from country to rock which showed his diversity of character. We could feel the earth move when he played Thunderstuck.

From the family we would like to say thank you for all the incredible support, messages, phone calls, flowers and love.”

Brigitte, Paige, Hardo, Norman, Mary and Chantal

Mike’s memorial will be held tomorrow (30 December) at Happy Hippo in Paradise Beach.

There will forever be a great void left in our community and lives by the loss of Big Mike

Michael Truswell gone but never forgotten. Rest easy big guy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

