The South African Police have confirmed that two Rhino were killed and dehorned in a poaching attack on a game farm on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay.

A third rhino was wounded in the attack, according to Captain Gerda Swart from SAPS.

“The wounded rhino was receiving veterinary treatment,” said Swart.

Swart said police are following up all possible leads.

Anyone who could assist the investigation should contact their nearest police station.