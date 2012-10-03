Rhino Poachers remain behind bars

Three suspected Rhino poachers who were found in possession of a rhino horn, appeared in the Louis Trichardt Magistrates’ Court on a charge of the illegal possession of a protected species.

The case against Deon (48) and Nick van Deventer (51) and Onwand Muchagowa (34) was postponed to Monday 16 January 2017 for further investigation. They remain in custody.

They were initially arrested when members of the Limpopo Endangered Species Unit followed up on information that people were attempting to sell rhino horn in the Makhado area.

The members spotted a vehicle and the suspects sped off after throwing a wrapped object from their vehicle.

One police vehicle stopped and retrieved the object while the other vehicle followed the suspects.

Three suspects were arrested by the Makhado Cluster First Responder Team and the POP members.

Members of the Endangered Species Unit who retrieved the object, found it to be one rhino horn.

It is suspected that the horn might be connected to an incident of poaching in the Witpoort area that occurred earlier in the week where a rhino and her calf were shot and dehorned.

Forensic tests to confirm this, will be conducted.

Investigations are continuing to determine their possible involvement in other similar incidents of rhino poaching.