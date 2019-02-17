Rhino poachers bust in Kruger National Park

Four men, including a SANparks employee, were arrested in the Kruger National Park after being found in possession of freshly cut Rhino horns on Friday 15 February 2019.

SANparks officials had earlier received information about four suspects who were reportedly about to exit the Park. The suspects were travelling in two vehicles.

The officials pounced on them, with the assistance of a SANparks chopper that had to land on the road in order to blockade the fleeing men’s vehicles.

The men, amongst them a SANparks employee, were searched whereupon a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition were found in their possession.

They were immediately arrested and the two vehicles were impounded.

The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 February 2019, facing among others, illegal hunting, possession of a hunting rifle and ammunition without a licence as well as trespassing charges.

