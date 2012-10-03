Reward offered for information about Eden Glen robbery

A reward of R 7 000 is on offer for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the men who robbed and terrorized an elderly Jeffreys Bay resident last week.

The woman, who lives in Eden Glen retirement village woke up at 3.30 am last Friday morning to find three men in her house. They were all wearing balaclavas and gloves and are described as being well built.

The 77 year old woman had all the rings taken off her fingers, was tied up, gagged and locked up in a room. She managed to free herself and seek help from her neighbours.

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are busy hunting the men and all information will be treated confidentially.

The investigating officer W/O Potgieter can be phoned on at 042 200 6600 and the Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 2006800.