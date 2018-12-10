Retirement Village robber arrested in Port Elizabeth

A 31-year-old Walmer man appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Friday 7 December 2018 on three separate charges of house robbery allegedly committed at the retirement village in Buffelsfontein Road during November 2018.

Detectives from the Mount Road Cluster Trio Task Team arrested Thembelani Ntantiso on Wednesday at the PE magistrates’ court building while he was there to pay bail for a family member.

Walmer police had received information about the suspect’s whereabouts and alerted the detective officers.

Ntantiso was detained and charged for 3 house robbery cases and the case was remanded to today for a bail application.

