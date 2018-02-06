Residents to re-register for free basic services

Kouga Municipality will be re-registering residents for free basic services over the next five months.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality would be conducting an Equitable Shares (EQS) drive from February to June 2018 so as to ensure that all qualifying residents receive free basic services.

“It is very important that all residents who already receive EQS, re-register during this time so that they continue receiving the free services. New applications are also invited,” she said.

Those who are registered, receive 50kwh electricity plus the basic charge for free, 12kl water plus the basic charge for free, free refuse removal and free sewerage (based on 12kl water consumption).

They also do not pay the Environmental Management Fee (EMF) levy and rates for an additional R85 000 on their properties.



Residents are invited to register per ward, as per the following schedule:

Ward 4: February 4 to 8 at the Humansdorp municipal offices

Ward 5: February 12 to 15 at the Humansdorp municipal offices

Ward 6: February 19 to 22 at the Humansdorp municipal offices

Ward 12: (Humansdorp areas) and Ward 15: February 26 to 28 at the Humansdorp municipal offices

Ward 9: March 5 to 8 at the Hankey municipal offices

Ward 13: (Weston and parts of Hankey): March 12 to 15 at the Hankey municipal offices

Ward 10: March 19 to 22 at the Patensie municipal offices

Ward 13: (Patensie town): March 26 to 29 at the Patensie municipal offices

Ward 7 (Loerie): April 3 to 5 at the Loerie Hall

Ward 7 (Thornhill): April 9 to 12 at the Thornhill Hall

Ward 1 (Sea Vista): April 16 to 19 at the St Francis Bay municipal offices

Ward 12 (St Francis): April 23 to 26 at the St Francis Bay municipal offices

Ward 1 (Oyster Bay): May 7 to 10 at the Oyster Bay Crèche

Ward 3, 8 and 11: May 14 to 17 at the Jeffreys Bay municipal offices

Ward 12 (Paradise Beach) and 14 (Aston Bay): May 21 to 24 at the Jeffreys Bay municipal offices

Ward 2: May 28 to 31 at the Jeffreys Bay municipal offices

Ward 14 (Mandela Bay and Ocean View): June 4 to 7 at the Jeffreys Bay municipal offices.

The Mayor said all applicants are required to complete the application form personally.

The following documents must also be supplied: municipal account and prepaid meter number, ID document (husband and wife), proof of income (bank statement, pay slip or pension card), sworn affidavit if unemployed, proof of usufruct (if owner is deceased, a letter of authority and death certificate).

