Residents invited to rate municipal service delivery

The Kouga Municipality will be running its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey over the next five weeks.

This year’s survey will be the first to be conducted under the new council after the August 2016 local government elections.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen calls on residents to make use of the platform to scrutinise the municipality and to suggest areas of improvement.

“We would like to know what your service delivery experience has been over the past few months,” she says. “There is a great deal that needs doing if we are to create a culture of service excellence.

The survey will help us to prioritise our work in line with community expectations.”

The Mayor says the new council had committed itself to being an accountable leadership that values inputs from residents.

“When we adopted our new vision, Good Governance through Service Excellence, we understood that running a municipality was about listening and responding to the communities we serve,” says Van Lingen.

She says the survey will not replace other platforms such as community meetings but was designed to enhance accountability and the involvement of residents in municipal affairs.

Survey forms will be available at municipal administration units, ward councillors’ offices and public libraries from Monday, June 26. An electronic version is also available on the municipality’s website at www.kouga.gov.za.

Completed forms can be dropped in the marked boxes at municipal offices or posted to PO Box 21, Jeffreys Bay, 6330. Electronic versions can be emailed to msobele@kouga.gov.za.

The forms have the different services offered by the municipality, with scores of 1 to 5, the former reflecting the worst opinion and the latter the best.

The closing date for the survey is 31 July 2017.