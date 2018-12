The Kouga Municipality has advised local residents and visitors no municipal staff are allowed to request “Christmas Boxes” from the public.

“Kouga Municipality would like to alert residents and holiday-makers that no authorisation has been given to any municipal staffers to ask for ‘Christmas boxes’” the municipality said.

“Should you be approached by anyone with a list, asking for ‘Christmas box’ donations, please report this directly to the Municipal Manager at cduplessis@kouga.gov.za.”

