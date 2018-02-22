Registration for free basic municipal services continues

Residents of Ward 6 in Humansdorp who earn less than R 3200 a month are encouraged to register for free basic services this week.

They can go to the Humansdorp municipal offices in town, at the corner of Main and Du Plessis Streets, between 7:30 a.m and 3 p.m until Friday (23 February) to register and re-register for the Equitable Share (EQS).

Free basic services (Equitable Share) are available to households with a combined gross monthly income of R3200 or less.

Those who are registered, receive 50kwh electricity plus the basic charge for free, 12kl water plus the basic charge for free, free refuse removal and free sewerage (based on 12kl water consumption).

They also do not pay the Environmental Management Fee (EMF) levy and rates for an additional R85 000 on their properties.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality would be conducting an Equitable Shares (EQS) drive from February to June 2018 so as to ensure that all qualifying residents receive free basic services.

All applicants are required to complete the application form personally.

The following documents must also be supplied:

*Municipal account and prepaid meter number

*ID document (husband and wife)

*Proof of income (bank statement, pay slip or pension card)

*Sworn affidavit if unemployed

*Proof of usufruct (if owner is deceased, a letter of authority and death certificate).

The EQS drive will continue until June.

Next week will be the turn of the Humansdorp/KwaNomzamo Golf Course section of Ward 12 and Ward 15 at the same municipal offices.