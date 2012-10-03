Register to receive your Municipal account online

Kouga’s municipal accounts for April 2017 are in the mail and expected to reach residents and businesses during the course of the week.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says the municipality wishes to apologise for the delay in both the emailing and posting of accounts.

“The delay was caused by technical difficulties beyond our control and compounded by the many public holidays during the month of April,” she says.

“As the accounts were sent out later than usual, the municipality will only be charging interest on outstanding amounts for this period from June 1.”

The Mayor says residents are encouraged to register for the municipality’s online service so as to receive their accounts via email or to view their accounts online through the “Ratepayers Info System” on the municipal website.

“The online service was introduced to enhance support to residents and ratepayers. Once registered, residents can access their municipal account no matter where they are, as long as they have access to email or our website,” she explains.

The registration process

Contact the municipality’s Income Department at Jeffreys Bay to obtain an access key. To obtain an access key, contact 042 200 2138 (Patrick), 042 200 2135 (Trevor) or 042 200 2263 (Centelle).

Visit the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za.

Click on the “Ratepayers Info System” link on the home page.

Click on the “Register Here” option.

Complete the info as requested. This will include a username, password, the account holder’s name, surname and ID number, the postal and physical addresses, at least one contact phone number and email address.

Once you have completed this section, your login name and password will be forwarded to the email address used during registration. You can use the link in the email to confirm registration and login to the Ratepayers Info System.

Once you have logged in, you can link your existing Kouga municipal account/s to your user profile. Do this by clicking on the “click here to link an account to your user ID” icon.

Fill in your account number and the access key supplied by the Income Department. Your account will now appear under the “My Accounts” section.

If you have more than one account, you do not have to register again. You can simply add a new account to your existing profile using the account number and access key. Please note that a different access key is required for each account.

Once this process has been completed, residents can view their account balances, meter readings and property information, as well as service and tariff information online.