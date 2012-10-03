Register for subsidized Municipal services

HOUSEHOLDS with a combined monthly income of R 3 000 or less have been invited to register for municipal service subsidies.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality has started with an outreach to all wards to register new applicants and re-register existing beneficiaries for the equitable share programme.

“The subsidies are available to households whose combined gross monthly income is R3 000 or less. That’s roughly the value of two state pensions,” she said.

Successful applicants will receive the following service subsidies:

Free 50kwh electricity plus basic charge

Free 12kl water plus basic charge

Free monthly refuse, sewerage (based on 12kl water) and the Environmental Management Fee levy

Free additional R85 000 on the value of their property for rates.

The Mayor said the outreach started yesterday in Sea Vista and will continue from 8:30 to 15:00 at the following venues:

14 February at the Oyster Bay Hall for the Oyster Bay community

15 February at the Katrien Felix Hall for Thornhill

16 February at the Loerie Hall for Loerie

20 February at the Dan Sandi Hall for the communities of Ramaphosa Village and Patensie

21 and 22 February at the Vusumzi Landu Hall for all Hankey areas, excluding Weston

27 February at the Alec Ntantiso Hall for Weston

28 February at the Kruisfontein Civic Hall for Kruisfontein, Gill Marcus and Die Berg

1 March at the Kruisfontein Civic Hall for Vaaldam, Johnson’s Ridge, Arcadia, Graslaagte and Moerasrivier

2 March at the KwaNomzamo Hall for KwaNomzamo

6 March at the Aston Bay Hall for Aston Bay and Paradise Beach

7 March at the Pellsrus Hall for Pellsrus, Tokyo Sexwale and Mandela Bay

8 March at the Pellsrus Hall for Ocean View residents

9 March at the Newton Hall for Jeffreys Bay Central, C-Place, Wavecrest and Kabeljauws.

Applicants have to be present in person so as to complete the application form themselves. The following do-cuments must accompany all applications: