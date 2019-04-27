Recycling to move up a gear in Kouga

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Recycling services in the Kouga region is set to move up a gear following the appointment of an official service provider by the municipality.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the company Extreme Recycling had been appointed through an open bidding process to provide this service at the municipality’s official waste sites.

“They will also be servicing schools, most of which have already received recycling bins from the municipality, and assist with education and awareness drives,” he said.

He said the main recycling plant for the sorting, weighing and bailing of reusable waste would be located at the Humansdorp Landfill Site.

“Recycling drop-off points have already been established at the Humansdorp site and at the municipal yard in St Francis Drive, St Francis Bay,” he said.

“The latter was opened on a temporary basis in conjunction with the St Francis Bay Property Owners Association for the holiday season, with great success, and continues to be used as a drop-off point.”

He said the service provider would also be putting recycling facilities in place at the new drop-off zone in Jeffreys Bay.

“The municipality’s Waste and Environmental Management section will be meeting with the recycler shortly to finalise the plans for Jeffreys Bay,” he said.

“Residents are, in the meantime, welcome to start taking their recyclables to the drop-off zone, as temporary arrangements are in place for these to be kept separate from the other waste.

“We would like to request that paper, glass, tins and plastic be separated into bags for each type before drop-off.”

The Jeffreys Bay drop-off zone is situated just off Koraal Street opposite the Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School. It is open from 08:00 to 16:00 during the week and from 8:00 to 13:00 on Saturdays.

Benson said the municipality was also working towards opening its landfill sites and drop-off zones on Sundays to help prevent illegal dumping.

