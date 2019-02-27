Breaking News
Makhanda drowns in sewage
Recycling service launched in Jeffreys Bay
New cross at Mighty Men Conference venue
Humansdorp police foil business robbery
Jbay property for sale: Home @ Marina Martinique
Man dies of heart attack on JBay beach
Photo of the day – Flamingos at Kabeljous River
Womens conference in Jeffreys Bay during Mighty Men event
Baker Prepares For Mavericks Challenge
Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Recycling service launched in Jeffreys Bay

Enviroman Recycling Company launched a much-needed recycling drop-off point at 3 Lootspark Centre in St Croix Street – putting an end to residents’ recycling blues.

This initiative follows after all the recycling bins across Jeffreys Bay were removed by the Kouga Municipality.

According to Lynn Venter from Enviroman, all residents can drop off their recyclable material at the centre for free.”

“Enviroman will ensure that the recyclables are sent to the relevant recyclers for processing,” says Venter.

According to Venter, recycling is important if we want to leave this planet for our future generations.

The recycling drop-off centre will be open from 08:00 to 16:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 08:00 to 15:00 on a Friday.

For information, contact Enviroman Recycling at 063 782 9835 of 042 296 0818. Alternatively, send an email to charlene@enviroman.co.za.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive