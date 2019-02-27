Recycling service launched in Jeffreys Bay

Enviroman Recycling Company launched a much-needed recycling drop-off point at 3 Lootspark Centre in St Croix Street – putting an end to residents’ recycling blues.

This initiative follows after all the recycling bins across Jeffreys Bay were removed by the Kouga Municipality.

According to Lynn Venter from Enviroman, all residents can drop off their recyclable material at the centre for free.”

“Enviroman will ensure that the recyclables are sent to the relevant recyclers for processing,” says Venter.

According to Venter, recycling is important if we want to leave this planet for our future generations.

The recycling drop-off centre will be open from 08:00 to 16:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 08:00 to 15:00 on a Friday.

For information, contact Enviroman Recycling at 063 782 9835 of 042 296 0818. Alternatively, send an email to charlene@enviroman.co.za.

