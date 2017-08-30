RDP houses being built in Kouga

For the first time in 11 years RDP houses are once again being built in Kouga.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said work on 391 RDP houses at Kruisfontein and 220 RDP houses at Pellsrus was progressing well.

“About 50 houses are already taking shape at Kruisfontein. We are delighted that housing delivery is back on track after more than a decade of empty promises by the previous Councils,” she said.

She said the municipality was also working non-stop to get other housing projects in the region off the ground.

“A year ago when the new Council was inaugurated, we said that we would hold the East Cape Department of Human Settlements to its commitment to build houses in Kouga and we will continue keeping a close eye on developments,” she said.

“Ten big housing projects were approved as far back as 2009 but never implemented. Kouga’s people have been very patient and it’s time for that patience to be rewarded with houses.”

The contractors for the 391 Kruisfontein and 220 Pellsrus projects were announced by the Department last year but work only started officially this year.

The two-year contract for the installation of internal services and the building of houses at Kruisfontein was awarded to Bendolite while the Ikhaya Development Trust was awarded the two-year contract for Pellsrus.

The Mayor said in terms of the contracts at least 80% of the labour required, had to be sourced from local communities.

“Project Steering Committees have already been established for both projects. A Community Liaison Officer (CLO) has also been appointed for Kruisfontein while the appointment of a CLO for Pellsrus is being finalised,” she said.

The expected completion date for both projects is 2019.

