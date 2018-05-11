Rassie can choose overseas based players for the Springboks

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be allowed to select any overseas-based player for the Springboks this season.

This was confirmed by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander on Thursday.

‘Rassie is in his last year of preparation before the World Cup, so he can select any overseas-based player,’ said Alexander.

“He has just 18 Tests in which to prepare for the World Cup, so we gave him grace. Rassie has already spoken to a few players who are playing overseas.’

Erasmus’ predecessor, Allister Coetzee, was only allowed to pick overseas-based players who had earned 30 or more Test caps.

This paves the way for some experienced players to be selected for the Boks.

Bismarck Du Plessis is one player Erasmus must surely have his eye on, following the injury to Malcolm Marx.

Duane Vermeulen could also be in the mix, as could players like Frans Steyn and Pat Lambie to help build capacity building up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

