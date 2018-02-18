Ramaphosa: Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Will Be Accelerated

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA 2018 that “decisive action” will be taken this year to realise the enormous economic potential of agriculture in South Africa… and will include expropriation of land without compensation.

“This year we will take decisive action to realise the enormous economic potential of agriculture.

And as agriculture requires land, as agriculture needs land as a basic resource – we will accelerate our land redistribution programme – not only to redress a grave historic injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector; and to make more land available to our people for cultivation, said Ramaphosa.”

He said effective use of all mechanisms available will be made, and “guided by the resolutions of the 54th national conference of the governing party, this approach will include the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We are determined that this process of restoring land to our people should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that agriculture becomes a growing sector of our economy.”

Just how expropriation without compensation will improve food security and increase agricultural production remains to be seen.

Ramaphosa made no mention of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which determines what electricity infrastructure will be built and when and whether or not South Africa will move towards a sustainable, equitable and affordable energy future.

The country is still working off the 2010 IRP and the revamped version, which would indicate just how much nuclear energy will be brought into the mix, has failed to surface.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the severe drought that is affecting water supply in the Eastern Cape and said additional resources will be made available.

