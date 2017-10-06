Rally action at Fountains Mall this Saturday

Fountains Mall will be a hive of fast action-packed entertainment on Saturday, October 7, when the Algoa Rally 2017 50k regional rally championship descends on Jeffreys Bay.

Spectators can view drivers from across the Eastern Cape, Bloemfontein and Durban performing with precision and accuracy, negotiating corners at high speed with squealing tyres and avoiding obstacles placed at strategic places in the parking area which will form the course for the day.

While the stage at Fountains Mall is tight and technical and requires focus from both driver and navigator, the alternative gravel stages will provide high speed action.

The action-packed day will kick into gear in the parking lot at Fountains Mall at 10:00. The gravel stages can be viewed at Boplaas on the R102.

After a quick tyre change at Fountains Mall, competitors will make their way towards Patensie for the spectacular new Droëkloof stage leading straight into Zuurbron.

A second loop in the afternoon completes the rally with a final sprint through the Fountains Mall parking area to determine the champions of the day and the winners of the Tissot watches valued at R6 600.

Spectators stand the chance to win a spin in a rally car around the Fountains Mall stage, as well as Tissot watches valued at R6 600.

The prize-giving will take place at The Bingo Royale Café in Fountains Mall at 19:00.

For more information, visit www.algoarallyclub.co.za

