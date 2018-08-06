Rain pours in Jeffreys Bay but misses the catchment area

Reports of over 75 mm of rain falling in Jeffreys Bay have brought little relief to the drought affected region (5 August 2018).

Da Gama road was flooded and motorists had to drive carefully as a river of water moved down the road.

Unfortunately there was only about 5 mm of rain in Patensie so there is very little run off expected into the Kouga Dam.

The Kouga Dam has less than 7 % of supply left and Kouga Municipality had to implement water load shedding, which starts today 6 August 2018.

If water supply is not restricted, there will only be about 10 weeks of water left in the dam.

The rainfall forecast for the next few months is not looking good and no above average rainfall is expected.

The levels of all the dams that feed Kouga with water are sitting at 18 % with the Churchill dam at 15.87 % and the Impofu dam at 28.82 %.

Water load shedding has been implemented in Hankey and Patensie. Water will only be available between 4.30 am – 8 am and from 4 pm – 8 pm.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, water will be available until 11 am to assist residents with washing.

Photo: Gordon Bennet

